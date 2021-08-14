GATES INDUSTRIAL (NYSE:GTES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business earned $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gates Industrial has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year ($0.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.9. Earnings for Gates Industrial are expected to grow by 15.20% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.44 per share. Gates Industrial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GATES INDUSTRIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GTES)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gates Industrial in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gates Industrial stock.

ORGANOGENESIS (NASDAQ:ORGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year ($0.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.1. Earnings for Organogenesis are expected to grow by 27.27% in the coming year, from $0.33 to $0.42 per share. Organogenesis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORGANOGENESIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORGO)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Organogenesis in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Organogenesis stock.

THE PENNANT GROUP (NASDAQ:PNTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year ($0.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.7. Earnings for The Pennant Group are expected to grow by 27.94% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.87 per share. The Pennant Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE PENNANT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PNTG)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Pennant Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Pennant Group stock.

ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:ZIOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. ZIOPHARM Oncology has generated ($0.38) earnings per share over the last year (($0.40) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ZIOPHARM Oncology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.43) per share. ZIOPHARM Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZIOPHARM ONCOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ZIOPHARM Oncology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ZIOP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

