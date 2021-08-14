CERENCE (NASDAQ:CRNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRNC)

Cerence last issued its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company earned $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.96 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cerence has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year ($0.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.5. Earnings for Cerence are expected to grow by 27.94% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.74 per share. Cerence has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CERENCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRNC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cerence in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cerence stock.

HUDBAY MINERALS (NYSE:HBM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Hudbay Minerals has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year (($0.49) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hudbay Minerals are expected to grow by 246.15% in the coming year, from $0.26 to $0.90 per share. Hudbay Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HUDBAY MINERALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HBM)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hudbay Minerals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hudbay Minerals stock.

OCULAR THERAPEUTIX (NASDAQ:OCUL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year (($2.30) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ocular Therapeutix are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to ($0.38) per share. Ocular Therapeutix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OCULAR THERAPEUTIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OCUL)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ocular Therapeutix in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ocular Therapeutix stock.

FORTE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:FBRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Forte Biosciences has generated ($6.32) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Forte Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.58) to ($1.90) per share. Forte Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORTE BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FBRX)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Forte Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Forte Biosciences stock.

