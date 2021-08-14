HALLADOR ENERGY (NASDAQ:HNRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Hallador Energy has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year (($0.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hallador Energy are expected to grow by 38.46% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.18 per share. Hallador Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HALLADOR ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HNRG)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hallador Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hallador Energy stock.

EQUILLIUM (NASDAQ:EQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Equillium has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year (($1.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Equillium are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.29) to ($1.48) per share. Equillium has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUILLIUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EQ)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equillium in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Equillium stock.

BM TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:BMTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies last announced its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.23. BM Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BM Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BM TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BMTX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BM Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BM Technologies stock.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.20. 89bio has generated ($3.08) earnings per share over the last year (($3.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for 89bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.45) to ($4.35) per share. 89bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 89BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ETNB)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 89bio in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” 89bio stock.

