ISUN (NASDAQ:ISUN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun last released its quarterly earnings data on May 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. iSun has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year (($0.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for iSun are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.37 per share. iSun has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. iSun will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 17th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42507”.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ISUN? (NASDAQ:ISUN)

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MLP)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE? (NYSE:MLP)

RESONANT (NASDAQ:RESN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year (($0.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Resonant are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.30) per share. Resonant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RESONANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RESN)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Resonant in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Resonant stock.

Resonant

SOC TELEMED (NASDAQ:TLMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. SOC Telemed has generated ($3.55) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for SOC Telemed are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.62) to ($0.35) per share. SOC Telemed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOC TELEMED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TLMD)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SOC Telemed in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SOC Telemed stock.

SOC Telemed