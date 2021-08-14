LONGBOARD PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:LBPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.26. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.72) to ($5.95) per share. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LONGBOARD PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LBPH)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals

HYRECAR (NASDAQ:HYRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar last announced its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.29. HyreCar has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year (($1.00) diluted earnings per share). HyreCar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HYRECAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HYRE)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HyreCar in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” HyreCar stock.

HyreCar

CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC last issued its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Crescent Capital BDC has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year ($5.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.5. Earnings for Crescent Capital BDC are expected to decrease by -2.92% in the coming year, from $1.71 to $1.66 per share. Crescent Capital BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCAP)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crescent Capital BDC in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Crescent Capital BDC stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCAP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Crescent Capital BDC

ITEOS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ITOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.34. iTeos Therapeutics has generated ($2.88) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for iTeos Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.80) to ($2.22) per share. iTeos Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ITEOS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ITOS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for iTeos Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” iTeos Therapeutics stock.

iTeos Therapeutics