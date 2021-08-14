TRICIDA (NASDAQ:TCDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida last announced its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Tricida has generated ($5.29) earnings per share over the last year (($4.86) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Tricida are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.09) to ($3.06) per share. Tricida has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tricida in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tricida stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TCDA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP (NYSE:VPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group last released its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year ($0.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.8. Earnings for Vishay Precision Group are expected to grow by 22.76% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $1.78 per share. Vishay Precision Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vishay Precision Group in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vishay Precision Group stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. PLAYSTUDIOS has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for PLAYSTUDIOS are expected to grow by 209.09% in the coming year, from $0.11 to $0.34 per share. PLAYSTUDIOS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PLAYSTUDIOS stock.

OWLET (NYSE:OWLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OWLT)

Owlet last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Owlet has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Owlet are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.48) to ($0.55) per share. Owlet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Owlet in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Owlet stock.

