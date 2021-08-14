WHITEHORSE FINANCE (NASDAQ:WHF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year ($2.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3. Earnings for WhiteHorse Finance are expected to decrease by -0.68% in the coming year, from $1.48 to $1.47 per share. WhiteHorse Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WHITEHORSE FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WHF)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WhiteHorse Finance in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” WhiteHorse Finance stock.

AFFIMED (NASDAQ:AFMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed last released its earnings data on June 30th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Affimed has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year (($0.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Affimed are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.11 per share. Affimed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AFFIMED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AFMD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Affimed in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Affimed stock.

BERKELEY LIGHTS (NASDAQ:BLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Berkeley Lights has generated ($1.39) earnings per share over the last year (($4.84) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Berkeley Lights are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.94) to ($0.82) per share. Berkeley Lights has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BERKELEY LIGHTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLI)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Berkeley Lights in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Berkeley Lights stock.

MEREDITH (NYSE:MDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year ($1.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Earnings for Meredith are expected to decrease by -26.86% in the coming year, from $7.67 to $5.61 per share. Meredith has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEREDITH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MDP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Meredith in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Meredith stock.

