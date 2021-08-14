NUTRIEN (NYSE:NTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Nutrien has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year ($1.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.9. Earnings for Nutrien are expected to grow by 7.86% in the coming year, from $3.69 to $3.98 per share. Nutrien has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NUTRIEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NTR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nutrien in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Nutrien stock.

PRIVIA HEALTH GROUP (NASDAQ:PRVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group last released its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.20. Privia Health Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Privia Health Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($0.06) per share. Privia Health Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRIVIA HEALTH GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRVA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Privia Health Group in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Privia Health Group stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. REGENXBIO has generated ($2.98) earnings per share over the last year (($3.12) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for REGENXBIO are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.63) to ($4.24) per share. REGENXBIO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REGENXBIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RGNX)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for REGENXBIO in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” REGENXBIO stock.

SESEN BIO (NASDAQ:SESN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio last released its quarterly earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Sesen Bio has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year (($0.89) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sesen Bio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to $0.14 per share. Sesen Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SESEN BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SESN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sesen Bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sesen Bio stock.

