SQUARESPACE (NYSE:SQSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $3.07. Squarespace has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Squarespace are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.13) to $0.17 per share. Squarespace has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SQUARESPACE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SQSP)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Squarespace in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Squarespace stock.

Squarespace

SYKES ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:SYKE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises has generated $2.70 earnings per share over the last year ($1.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.9. Earnings for Sykes Enterprises are expected to grow by 7.49% in the coming year, from $3.07 to $3.30 per share. Sykes Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYKES ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SYKE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sykes Enterprises in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Sykes Enterprises stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SYKE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Sykes Enterprises

LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA (NYSE:LOMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima last released its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.98 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year ($1.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Earnings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima are expected to grow by 26.09% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.87 per share. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LOMA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LOMA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AVDL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.75) earnings per share over the last year (($0.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.22) to ($0.40) per share. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVDL)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals