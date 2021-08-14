COMSCORE (NASDAQ:SCOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCOR)

comScore last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. comScore has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year (($0.98) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for comScore are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.96) to ($0.58) per share. comScore has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMSCORE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SCOR)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for comScore in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” comScore stock.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM last issued its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. TORM has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.0. TORM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

BLINK CHARGING (NASDAQ:BLNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.16. Blink Charging has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year (($0.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Blink Charging are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.69) to ($0.48) per share. Blink Charging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLINK CHARGING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLNK)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Blink Charging in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Blink Charging stock.

EARGO (NASDAQ:EAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. Eargo has generated ($3.80) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Eargo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.95) to ($0.64) per share. Eargo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EARGO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EAR)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eargo in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eargo stock.

