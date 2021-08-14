CHEGG (NYSE:CHGG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm earned $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Chegg has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year (($0.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Chegg are expected to grow by 48.78% in the coming year, from $0.82 to $1.22 per share. Chegg has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHEGG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHGG)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chegg in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chegg stock.

Chegg

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:HLIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34. The business earned $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year ($1.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.1. Earnings for Helios Technologies are expected to grow by 12.68% in the coming year, from $3.39 to $3.82 per share. Helios Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HLIO)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Helios Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Helios Technologies stock.

Helios Technologies

HERON THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:HRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Heron Therapeutics has generated ($2.50) earnings per share over the last year (($2.51) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Heron Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.25) to ($1.27) per share. Heron Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERON THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HRTX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heron Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heron Therapeutics stock.

Heron Therapeutics

EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:EGRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year ($1.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.0. Earnings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 135.90% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $2.76 per share. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS? (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Wall Street analysts have given Eagle Pharmaceuticals a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Eagle Pharmaceuticals wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.