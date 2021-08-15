DAY ONE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:DAWN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $4.72. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.51) to ($1.52) per share. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DAY ONE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DAWN)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals

APPLOVIN (NYSE:APP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin last posted its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. AppLovin has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for AppLovin are expected to grow by 135.48% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.73 per share. AppLovin has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPLOVIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APP)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AppLovin in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AppLovin stock.

AppLovin

MISTER CAR WASH (NYSE:MCW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash last issued its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Mister Car Wash has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Mister Car Wash are expected to grow by 28.57% in the coming year, from $0.35 to $0.45 per share. Mister Car Wash has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MISTER CAR WASH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MCW)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mister Car Wash in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Mister Car Wash stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MCW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Mister Car Wash

CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES (NASDAQ:CPSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year ($0.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Earnings for Consumer Portfolio Services are expected to decrease by -36.84% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $0.48 per share. Consumer Portfolio Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES? (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Wall Street analysts have given Consumer Portfolio Services a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Consumer Portfolio Services wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.