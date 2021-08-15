MCAFEE (NASDAQ:MCFE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee last issued its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm earned $467 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. Its revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. McAfee has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Earnings for McAfee are expected to grow by 21.01% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $1.44 per share. McAfee has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MCAFEE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MCFE)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for McAfee in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” McAfee stock.

McAfee

KEY TRONIC (NASDAQ:KTCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic last posted its earnings data on July 6th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter. Key Tronic has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Key Tronic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

GBS (NYSE:GBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GBS)

GBS last announced its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $0.03 million during the quarter. GBS has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

SHARPSPRING (NASDAQ:SHSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring last released its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. SharpSpring has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.61) diluted earnings per share). SharpSpring has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHARPSPRING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SHSP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SharpSpring in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” SharpSpring stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SHSP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SharpSpring