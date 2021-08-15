TABOOLA.COM (NASDAQ:TBLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com last released its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.16. Taboola.com has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Taboola.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TABOOLA.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TBLA)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Taboola.com in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Taboola.com stock.

Taboola.com

SUPERCOM (NASDAQ:SPCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. SuperCom has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SuperCom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUPERCOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPCB)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SuperCom in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SuperCom stock.

SuperCom

ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES (NYSE:AQN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year ($1.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Earnings for Algonquin Power & Utilities are expected to grow by 12.68% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $0.80 per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AQN)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AQN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Algonquin Power & Utilities

SIEBERT FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:SIEB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on May 17th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $18.92 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.0.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SIEBERT FINANCIAL? (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Wall Street analysts have given Siebert Financial a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Siebert Financial wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.