VALNEVA (NASDAQ:VALN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 20th, 2021. The reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. Valneva has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Valneva are expected to grow by 61.28% in the coming year, from $4.83 to $7.79 per share.

IS VALNEVA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VALN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Valneva in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Valneva stock.

Valneva

BANCOLOMBIA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CIB)

IS BANCOLOMBIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CIB)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bancolombia in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bancolombia stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CIB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Bancolombia

VIAVI SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:VIAV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions last posted its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year ($0.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.1. Earnings for Viavi Solutions are expected to grow by 10.77% in the coming year, from $0.65 to $0.72 per share. Viavi Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIAVI SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VIAV)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viavi Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Viavi Solutions stock.

Viavi Solutions

YUMANITY THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:YMTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Yumanity Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.19. Yumanity Therapeutics has generated ($21.57) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Yumanity Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.83) to ($5.48) per share. Yumanity Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YUMANITY THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:YMTX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Yumanity Therapeutics stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics