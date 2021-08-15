BEAM THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:BEAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.49. Beam Therapeutics has generated ($2.83) earnings per share over the last year (($6.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Beam Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($5.39) to ($3.12) per share. Beam Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Beam Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Beam Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BEAM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FUEL TECH (NASDAQ:FTEK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech last issued its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Fuel Tech has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year (($0.07) diluted earnings per share). Fuel Tech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fuel Tech in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Fuel Tech stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FTEK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GUARDION HEALTH SCIENCES (NASDAQ:GHSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences last announced its earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $0.23 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.54) diluted earnings per share).

JAGUAR HEALTH (NASDAQ:JAGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 16th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Jaguar Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.18) per share.

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jaguar Health in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Jaguar Health stock.

