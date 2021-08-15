CULLINAN ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:CGEM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Cullinan Oncology has generated ($5.48) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Cullinan Oncology are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.37) to ($2.00) per share. Cullinan Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CULLINAN ONCOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CGEM)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cullinan Oncology in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cullinan Oncology stock.

CANADA GOOSE (NYSE:GOOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose last issued its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. Canada Goose has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year ($0.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.0. Earnings for Canada Goose are expected to grow by 27.37% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.21 per share. Canada Goose has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANADA GOOSE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GOOS)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canada Goose in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Canada Goose stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GOOS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VEON EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:VEON)

IS VEON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VEON)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VEON in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” VEON stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VEON, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IDEAL POWER (NASDAQ:IPWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Ideal Power has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.99) diluted earnings per share). Ideal Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IDEAL POWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IPWR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ideal Power in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ideal Power stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IPWR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

