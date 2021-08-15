NV5 GLOBAL (NASDAQ:NVEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year ($1.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.5. Earnings for NV5 Global are expected to grow by 10.24% in the coming year, from $4.20 to $4.63 per share. NV5 Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NV5 GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NVEE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NV5 Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NV5 Global stock.

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:AZPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology has generated $3.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.8. Earnings for Aspen Technology are expected to decrease by -9.70% in the coming year, from $4.74 to $4.28 per share. Aspen Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASPEN TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AZPN)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aspen Technology in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Aspen Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AZPN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SCHRÖDINGER (NASDAQ:SDGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger last posted its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.20. Schrödinger has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year (($0.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Schrödinger are expected to remain at ($0.80) per share in the coming year. Schrödinger has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCHRÖDINGER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SDGR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Schrödinger in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Schrödinger stock.

BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:BSGM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. BioSig Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BioSig Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BIOSIG TECHNOLOGIES? (NASDAQ:BSGM)

