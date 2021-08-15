KORNIT DIGITAL (NASDAQ:KRNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business earned $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kornit Digital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.21 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.3. Earnings for Kornit Digital are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.53 to $1.06 per share. Kornit Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KORNIT DIGITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRNT)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kornit Digital in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kornit Digital stock.

Kornit Digital

NEOVASC (NASDAQ:NVCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc last announced its earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Neovasc has generated ($1.71) earnings per share over the last year (($1.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Neovasc are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.06) per share. Neovasc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEOVASC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NVCN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Neovasc in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Neovasc stock.

Neovasc

ELTEK (NASDAQ:ELTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 20th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $7.21 million during the quarter. Eltek has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. Eltek has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021. Eltek will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 18th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ELTEK? (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Wall Street analysts have given Eltek a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Eltek wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

AYALA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AYLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The company earned $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.06) earnings per share over the last year (($2.80) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.61) to ($2.72) per share.

IS AYALA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AYLA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals