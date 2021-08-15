ZETA GLOBAL (NASDAQ:ZETA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global last posted its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.94. Zeta Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Zeta Global are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.63) to ($1.13) per share. Zeta Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZETA GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZETA)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zeta Global in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zeta Global stock.

API GROUP (NYSE:APG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APG)

APi Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. APi Group has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year (($1.18) diluted earnings per share). APi Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS API GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APG)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for APi Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” APi Group stock.

RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE (NYSE:RSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive has generated ($0.01) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Rush Street Interactive are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.44) per share. Rush Street Interactive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RSI)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rush Street Interactive in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rush Street Interactive stock.

CELSION (NASDAQ:CLSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion has generated ($0.60) earnings per share over the last year (($0.44) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Celsion are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.31) to ($0.30) per share. Celsion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

