INARI MEDICAL (NASDAQ:NARI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Inari Medical has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year ($0.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.2. Earnings for Inari Medical are expected to grow by 33.33% in the coming year, from $0.39 to $0.52 per share. Inari Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INARI MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NARI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inari Medical in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Inari Medical stock.

Inari Medical

CLEARONE (NASDAQ:CLRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne last posted its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. ClearOne has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.3. ClearOne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CLEARONE? (NASDAQ:CLRO)

THE WALT DISNEY (NYSE:DIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney last released its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year (($2.50) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The Walt Disney are expected to grow by 118.97% in the coming year, from $2.32 to $5.08 per share. The Walt Disney has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE WALT DISNEY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DIS)

23 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Walt Disney in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Walt Disney stock.

The Walt Disney

GENCOR INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:GENC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries last issued its earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $21.35 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Gencor Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GENCOR INDUSTRIES? (NASDAQ:GENC)

