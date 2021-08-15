PLBY GROUP (NASDAQ:PLBY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The firm earned $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PLBY Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for PLBY Group are expected to grow by 306.67% in the coming year, from $0.15 to $0.61 per share. PLBY Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLBY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLBY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PLBY Group in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PLBY Group stock.

ENERSYS (NYSE:ENS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys last posted its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys has generated $4.49 earnings per share over the last year ($3.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Earnings for EnerSys are expected to grow by 16.73% in the coming year, from $5.44 to $6.35 per share. EnerSys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENERSYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ENS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EnerSys in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” EnerSys stock.

CANADIAN SOLAR (NASDAQ:CSIQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar has generated $1.71 earnings per share over the last year ($0.96 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.2. Earnings for Canadian Solar are expected to grow by 170.86% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $4.09 per share. Canadian Solar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANADIAN SOLAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canadian Solar in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Canadian Solar stock.

ATA CREATIVITY GLOBAL (NASDAQ:AACG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global last announced its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.10) diluted earnings per share). ATA Creativity Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

