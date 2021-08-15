FIRSTHAND TECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND (NASDAQ:SVVC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund last released its quarterly earnings data on May 14th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $1.29 million during the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.3. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:AGFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions last issued its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business earned $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions has generated ($0.67) earnings per share over the last year (($1.00) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for AgroFresh Solutions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.65) per share. AgroFresh Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AGFS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AgroFresh Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AgroFresh Solutions stock.

AgroFresh Solutions

GRAYBUG VISION (NASDAQ:GRAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision last released its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Graybug Vision has generated ($5.25) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Graybug Vision are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.90) to ($1.60) per share. Graybug Vision has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRAYBUG VISION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRAY)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Graybug Vision in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Graybug Vision stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GRAY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Graybug Vision

INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT (NASDAQ:INSE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment last released its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $1.15. Inspired Entertainment has generated ($1.05) earnings per share over the last year (($1.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Inspired Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.37) to $0.33 per share. Inspired Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INSPIRED ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INSE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inspired Entertainment in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Inspired Entertainment stock.

Inspired Entertainment