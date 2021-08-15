INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR (NASDAQ:INDI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INDI)

indie Semiconductor last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. indie Semiconductor has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for indie Semiconductor are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.29) to ($0.33) per share. indie Semiconductor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INDI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for indie Semiconductor in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” indie Semiconductor stock.

indie Semiconductor

OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:OPEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $747.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.01 million. Opendoor Technologies has generated ($1.60) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Opendoor Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.26) to ($0.88) per share. Opendoor Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPEN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Opendoor Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Opendoor Technologies stock.

Opendoor Technologies

ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS (NASDAQ:ABCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics last posted its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. AbCellera Biologics has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.8. Earnings for AbCellera Biologics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.44 to ($0.22) per share. AbCellera Biologics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ABCL)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AbCellera Biologics in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AbCellera Biologics stock.

AbCellera Biologics

ONE STOP SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:OSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems last announced its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.5. Earnings for One Stop Systems are expected to grow by 66.67% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.10 per share. One Stop Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONE STOP SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OSS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for One Stop Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” One Stop Systems stock.

One Stop Systems