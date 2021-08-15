CI FINANCIAL (NYSE:CIXX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CI Financial has generated $1.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Earnings for CI Financial are expected to grow by 6.90% in the coming year, from $2.32 to $2.48 per share. CI Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CI FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CIXX)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CI Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CI Financial stock.

CI Financial

CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CPIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.06) earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CPIX)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

NETEASE (NASDAQ:NTES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Its revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NetEase has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year ($2.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. Earnings for NetEase are expected to grow by 25.14% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $4.53 per share.

IS NETEASE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NTES)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NetEase in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NetEase stock.

NetEase

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM last released its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RADCOM has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year (($0.19) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for RADCOM are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.46) to ($0.43) per share. RADCOM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RADCOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RDCM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RADCOM in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” RADCOM stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RDCM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RADCOM