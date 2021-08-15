PUBMATIC (NASDAQ:PUBM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. PubMatic has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.5. Earnings for PubMatic are expected to grow by 25.81% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.39 per share. PubMatic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PUBMATIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PUBM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PubMatic in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PubMatic stock.

WIX.COM (NASDAQ:WIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com last released its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com has generated ($3.15) earnings per share over the last year (($5.38) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Wix.com are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.13) to ($3.59) per share. Wix.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WIX.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WIX)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wix.com in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Wix.com stock.

CELSIUS (NASDAQ:CELH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year ($0.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.3. Earnings for Celsius are expected to grow by 138.46% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.31 per share. Celsius has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CELSIUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CELH)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Celsius in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Celsius stock.

ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ETTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Entasis Therapeutics has generated ($2.10) earnings per share over the last year (($1.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Entasis Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.14) to ($0.88) per share. Entasis Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ETTX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Entasis Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Entasis Therapeutics stock.

