SCHOLAR ROCK (NASDAQ:SRRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock last released its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. The business earned $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Scholar Rock has generated ($2.81) earnings per share over the last year (($2.99) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Scholar Rock are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.08) to ($4.11) per share. Scholar Rock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCHOLAR ROCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SRRK)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Scholar Rock in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Scholar Rock stock.

CACI INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CACI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International has generated $12.61 earnings per share over the last year ($16.31 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Earnings for CACI International are expected to decrease by -8.51% in the coming year, from $18.34 to $16.78 per share. CACI International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CACI INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CACI)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CACI International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CACI International stock.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER (NYSE:AG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver last released its earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year ($0.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.0. Earnings for First Majestic Silver are expected to grow by 67.74% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.52 per share. First Majestic Silver has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AG)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Majestic Silver in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” First Majestic Silver stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CAPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics has generated ($0.88) earnings per share over the last year (($0.85) diluted earnings per share). Capricor Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

