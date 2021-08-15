UPSTART (NASDAQ:UPST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. Its revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Upstart are expected to grow by 62.96% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.44 per share. Upstart has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UPSTART A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UPST)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Upstart in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Upstart stock.

DELCATH SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:DCTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems last released its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. Delcath Systems has generated ($8.35) earnings per share over the last year (($4.71) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Delcath Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.90) to ($2.70) per share. Delcath Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DELCATH SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DCTH)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Delcath Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Delcath Systems stock.

YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE (NASDAQ:YTEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. Yield10 Bioscience has generated ($4.30) earnings per share over the last year (($3.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Yield10 Bioscience are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.27) to ($2.33) per share. Yield10 Bioscience has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:YTEN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Yield10 Bioscience in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Yield10 Bioscience stock.

THE ALKALINE WATER (NYSE:WTER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water last posted its earnings data on July 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company earned $11.45 million during the quarter. The Alkaline Water has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN THE ALKALINE WATER? (NYSE:WTER)

