COINBASE GLOBAL (NASDAQ:COIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global last issued its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Its revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Coinbase Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Coinbase Global are expected to decrease by -20.88% in the coming year, from $9.05 to $7.16 per share. Coinbase Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COINBASE GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COIN)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coinbase Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Coinbase Global stock.

APREA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:APRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Aprea Therapeutics has generated ($2.53) earnings per share over the last year (($2.55) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aprea Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.81) to ($1.61) per share. Aprea Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APREA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APRE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aprea Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Aprea Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in APRE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:DMAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. DiaMedica Therapeutics has generated ($0.78) earnings per share over the last year (($0.78) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for DiaMedica Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.09) per share. DiaMedica Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DIAMEDICA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DMAC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” DiaMedica Therapeutics stock.

CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP (NASDAQ:TAST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group has generated ($0.07) earnings per share over the last year (($0.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Carrols Restaurant Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.01) to $0.02 per share. Carrols Restaurant Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TAST)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Carrols Restaurant Group stock.

