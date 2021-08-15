GROCERY OUTLET (NASDAQ:GO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet last released its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year ($1.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Earnings for Grocery Outlet are expected to grow by 18.48% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.09 per share. Grocery Outlet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GROCERY OUTLET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grocery Outlet in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Grocery Outlet stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Grocery Outlet

NUWELLIS (NASDAQ:NUWE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Nuwellis last issued its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. Nuwellis has generated ($10.67) earnings per share over the last year (($7.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Nuwellis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.16) to ($2.54) per share. Nuwellis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SOFI TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SOFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies last released its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. SoFi Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for SoFi Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to $0.02 per share. SoFi Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOFI TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SOFI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SoFi Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SoFi Technologies stock.

SoFi Technologies

WESTWATER RESOURCES (NASDAQ:WWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwater Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Westwater Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

