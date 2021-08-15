UNITY SOFTWARE (NYSE:U) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:U)

Unity Software last released its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm earned $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Unity Software has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Unity Software are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.19) to ($1.16) per share. Unity Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITY SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:U)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Unity Software in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Unity Software stock.

COHBAR (NASDAQ:CWBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CohBar has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year (($0.30) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CohBar are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.27) to ($0.42) per share. CohBar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COHBAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CWBR)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CohBar in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CohBar stock.

TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:TCON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.87) earnings per share over the last year (($1.72) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.35) to ($1.47) per share. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRACON PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TCON)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock.

LIZHI (NASDAQ:LIZI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Lizhi last announced its quarterly earnings data on June 1st, 2021. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $75.56 million during the quarter. Lizhi has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share).

IS LIZHI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LIZI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lizhi in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lizhi stock.

