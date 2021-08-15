YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA (NYSE:YPF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business earned $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima has generated ($2.71) earnings per share over the last year (($3.07) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for YPF Sociedad Anónima are expected to grow by 83.70% in the coming year, from $1.35 to $2.48 per share. YPF Sociedad Anónima has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:YPF)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “sell” YPF Sociedad Anónima stock.

GENMAB A/S EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GMAB)

IS GENMAB A/S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GMAB)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genmab A/S in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Genmab A/S stock.

THE AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year (($0.66) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The AZEK are expected to grow by 36.25% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $1.09 per share.

IS THE AZEK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AZEK)

14 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The AZEK in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The AZEK stock.

EPSILON ENERGY (NASDAQ:EPSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Epsilon Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. Epsilon Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

