OPEN LENDING (NASDAQ:LPRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The company earned $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Open Lending has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year (($1.41) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Open Lending are expected to grow by 47.37% in the coming year, from $0.76 to $1.12 per share. Open Lending has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPEN LENDING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LPRO)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Open Lending in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Open Lending stock.

Open Lending

ARIDIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ARDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.44) earnings per share over the last year (($2.48) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.46) to ($0.23) per share. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARIDIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARDS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT (NYSE:BAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. Brookfield Asset Management has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year ($0.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.5. Earnings for Brookfield Asset Management are expected to grow by 7.83% in the coming year, from $2.17 to $2.34 per share. Brookfield Asset Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BAM)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brookfield Asset Management in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Brookfield Asset Management stock.

Brookfield Asset Management

CASI PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CASI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. CASI Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year (($0.42) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CASI Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.30) to ($0.31) per share. CASI Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CASI PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CASI)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CASI Pharmaceuticals stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals