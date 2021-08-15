STOKE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:STOK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Stoke Therapeutics has generated ($1.56) earnings per share over the last year (($1.68) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Stoke Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.99) to ($2.24) per share. Stoke Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STOKE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STOK)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stoke Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Stoke Therapeutics stock.

AVNET (NASDAQ:AVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet last announced its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year ($1.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Earnings for Avnet are expected to grow by 45.00% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $3.48 per share. Avnet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVNET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avnet in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avnet stock.

ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ZNTL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.21. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.19) earnings per share over the last year (($3.94) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.61) to ($4.75) per share. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZENTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BIOLASE are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.14) to ($0.08) per share. BIOLASE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOLASE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BIOL)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BIOLASE in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BIOLASE stock.

