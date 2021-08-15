VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY (NYSE:VSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company earned $819 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. Its revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Vishay Intertechnology has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year ($1.15 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Earnings for Vishay Intertechnology are expected to decrease by -5.96% in the coming year, from $2.18 to $2.05 per share. Vishay Intertechnology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VSH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vishay Intertechnology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Vishay Intertechnology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VSH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SILVERSUN TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SSNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies last posted its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $10.88 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. SilverSun Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SILVERSUN TECHNOLOGIES? (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SK TELECOM CO.,LTD (NYSE:SKM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd last released its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year ($2.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Earnings for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd are expected to grow by 7.17% in the coming year, from $2.51 to $2.69 per share. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SK TELECOM CO.,LTD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SKM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock.

MIDWEST (NASDAQ:MDWT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. Midwest has generated ($4.42) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Midwest are expected to grow by 108.70% in the coming year, from $2.30 to $4.80 per share. Midwest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MIDWEST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MDWT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Midwest in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Midwest stock.

