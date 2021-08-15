WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP (NYSE:WPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $2.10. Washington Prime Group has generated $4.41 earnings per share over the last year (($13.70) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Washington Prime Group are expected to decrease by -10.66% in the coming year, from $3.47 to $3.10 per share. Washington Prime Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WPG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Washington Prime Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Washington Prime Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WPG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MEDIWOUND (NASDAQ:MDWD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. MediWound has generated ($0.34) earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for MediWound are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.39) to ($0.51) per share. MediWound has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDIWOUND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MDWD)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MediWound in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MediWound stock.

JERASH HOLDINGS (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year ($0.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.6. Jerash Holdings (US) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JERASH HOLDINGS (US) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JRSH)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Jerash Holdings (US) stock.

XUNLEI (NASDAQ:XNET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei last released its quarterly earnings results on May 20th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.02 million for the quarter. Xunlei has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.02) diluted earnings per share). Xunlei has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

