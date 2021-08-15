BENTLEY SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:BSY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems last issued its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business earned $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Its revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bentley Systems has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.6. Earnings for Bentley Systems are expected to grow by 5.36% in the coming year, from $0.56 to $0.59 per share. Bentley Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BENTLEY SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BSY)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bentley Systems in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bentley Systems stock.

GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:GTEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Greenland Technologies has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year ($0.86 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Earnings for Greenland Technologies are expected to grow by 21.67% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.73 per share. Greenland Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GTEC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Greenland Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Greenland Technologies stock.

ALJ REGIONAL (NASDAQ:ALJJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional last announced its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share). ALJ Regional has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ALJ REGIONAL? (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

BELLUS HEALTH (NASDAQ:BLU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health last released its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. BELLUS Health has generated ($0.54) earnings per share over the last year (($0.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BELLUS Health are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.92) per share. BELLUS Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BELLUS HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLU)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BELLUS Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BELLUS Health stock.

