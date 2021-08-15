BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES (DE) (NASDAQ:EPAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de) last released its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bottomline Technologies (de) has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year (($0.28) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bottomline Technologies (de) are expected to grow by 94.44% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.35 per share. Bottomline Technologies (de) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES (DE) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EPAY)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bottomline Technologies (de) stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de)

FRANCO-NEVADA (NYSE:FNV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year ($3.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.5. Earnings for Franco-Nevada are expected to grow by 2.84% in the coming year, from $3.52 to $3.62 per share. Franco-Nevada has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRANCO-NEVADA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FNV)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Franco-Nevada in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Franco-Nevada stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FNV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Franco-Nevada

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. FIGS has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for FIGS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.21 per share. FIGS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIGS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FIGS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FIGS in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” FIGS stock.

FIGS

INPIXON (NASDAQ:INPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon last released its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $2.95 million during the quarter. Inpixon has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.77) diluted earnings per share). Inpixon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, August 16th, 2021. Inpixon will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, August 16th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 919-882-2331 with passcode “42390”.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN INPIXON? (NASDAQ:INPX)

Wall Street analysts have given Inpixon a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Inpixon wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.