FUBOTV (NYSE:FUBO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. Its revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. fuboTV has generated ($5.11) earnings per share over the last year (($12.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for fuboTV are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.25) to ($1.86) per share. fuboTV has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FUBOTV A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FUBO)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for fuboTV in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” fuboTV stock.

fuboTV

IT TECH PACKAGING (NYSE:ITP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging last issued its earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.24) diluted earnings per share). IT Tech Packaging has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IT TECH PACKAGING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ITP)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IT Tech Packaging in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” IT Tech Packaging stock.

IT Tech Packaging

DOORDASH (NYSE:DASH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. DoorDash has generated ($7.39) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for DoorDash are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.99) to ($0.62) per share. DoorDash has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOORDASH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DASH)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DoorDash in the last twelve months. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” DoorDash stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DASH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DoorDash

NOVAN (NASDAQ:NOVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan has generated ($2.60) earnings per share over the last year (($2.90) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Novan are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.97) to ($1.45) per share. Novan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOVAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NOVN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Novan in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Novan stock.

Novan