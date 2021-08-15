JAMF (NASDAQ:JAMF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.74 million. Jamf has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year (($0.15) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Jamf are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to $0.10 per share. Jamf has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JAMF A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JAMF)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jamf in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Jamf stock.

Jamf

PSYCHEMEDICS (NASDAQ:PMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $5.71 million during the quarter. Psychemedics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.66) diluted earnings per share). Psychemedics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS (NYSE:BR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions last released its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions has generated $5.03 earnings per share over the last year ($4.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.5. Earnings for Broadridge Financial Solutions are expected to grow by 9.91% in the coming year, from $5.65 to $6.21 per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BR)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Broadridge Financial Solutions stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP (NASDAQ:SLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group last announced its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has generated ($2.11) earnings per share over the last year (($1.63) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.66) to ($1.78) per share. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group