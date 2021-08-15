MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP (NYSE:MEG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.63. Montrose Environmental Group has generated ($4.69) earnings per share over the last year (($3.13) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Montrose Environmental Group are expected to grow by 21.05% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.23 per share. Montrose Environmental Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MONTROSE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MEG)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Montrose Environmental Group in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Montrose Environmental Group stock.

ROYAL GOLD (NASDAQ:RGLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold last posted its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year ($4.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Earnings for Royal Gold are expected to grow by 15.25% in the coming year, from $3.54 to $4.08 per share. Royal Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROYAL GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RGLD)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Royal Gold in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Royal Gold stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RGLD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DILLARD’S (NYSE:DDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s has generated ($2.73) earnings per share over the last year ($11.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Earnings for Dillard’s are expected to decrease by -63.32% in the coming year, from $15.16 to $5.56 per share. Dillard’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DILLARD’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DDS)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dillard’s in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Dillard’s stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DDS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX last announced its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company earned $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. IRIDEX has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year (($0.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IRIDEX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.23) per share. IRIDEX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IRIDEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IRIX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IRIDEX in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” IRIDEX stock.

