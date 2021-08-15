BIOHITECH GLOBAL (NASDAQ:BHTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global last issued its earnings results on August 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BioHiTech Global has generated ($0.62) earnings per share over the last year (($0.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for BioHiTech Global are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.21) to ($0.11) per share. BioHiTech Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOHITECH GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BHTG)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioHiTech Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BioHiTech Global stock.

FURY GOLD MINES (NYSE:FURY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines last released its earnings results on May 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Fury Gold Mines has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year (($0.11) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fury Gold Mines are expected to remain at ($0.10) per share in the coming year.

IS FURY GOLD MINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FURY)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fury Gold Mines in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fury Gold Mines stock.

MOLECULIN BIOTECH (NASDAQ:MBRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech last issued its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Moleculin Biotech has generated ($1.76) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Moleculin Biotech are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.91) per share. Moleculin Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CBAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. CymaBay Therapeutics has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year (($0.81) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for CymaBay Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.10) to ($1.12) per share. CymaBay Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBAY)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CymaBay Therapeutics stock.

