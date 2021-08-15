NOVANTA (NASDAQ:NOVT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta last released its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Novanta has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year ($1.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.0. Earnings for Novanta are expected to grow by 18.47% in the coming year, from $2.22 to $2.63 per share. Novanta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NOVANTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NOVT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Novanta in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Novanta stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NOVT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Novanta

MOSYS (NASDAQ:MOSY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 6th, 2021. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $1.34 million during the quarter. MoSys has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.09) diluted earnings per share). MoSys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MOSYS? (NASDAQ:MOSY)

Wall Street analysts have given MoSys a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but MoSys wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:PHIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Phio Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.92) earnings per share over the last year (($1.47) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Phio Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.10) to $1.00 per share. Phio Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PHIO PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PHIO)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Phio Pharmaceuticals stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals

SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS (NYSE:SFE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Safeguard Scientifics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.20) diluted earnings per share). Safeguard Scientifics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS? (NYSE:SFE)

Wall Street analysts have given Safeguard Scientifics a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Safeguard Scientifics wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.