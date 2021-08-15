PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:PHAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.88) earnings per share over the last year (($4.20) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.65) to ($3.44) per share. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PHATHOM PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PHAT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock.

DATTO (NYSE:MSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MSP)

Datto last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.7. Earnings for Datto are expected to decrease by -4.35% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $0.22 per share. Datto has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DATTO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MSP)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Datto in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Datto stock.

GROWGENERATION (NASDAQ:GRWG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. GrowGeneration has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year ($0.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.0. Earnings for GrowGeneration are expected to grow by 34.62% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $0.70 per share. GrowGeneration has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GROWGENERATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRWG)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GrowGeneration in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” GrowGeneration stock.

PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:PCSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Processa Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($2.51) diluted earnings per share). Processa Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCSA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Processa Pharmaceuticals stock.

