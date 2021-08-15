CENTERRA GOLD (NYSE:CGAU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year ($1.82 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.1. Earnings for Centerra Gold are expected to grow by 40.48% in the coming year, from $0.84 to $1.18 per share. Centerra Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTERRA GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CGAU)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Centerra Gold in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Centerra Gold stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CGAU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OPTIMUMBANK (NASDAQ:OPHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank last announced its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. OptimumBank has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. OptimumBank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

GLOBANT (NYSE:GLOB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Globant has generated $1.83 earnings per share over the last year ($1.55 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.1. Earnings for Globant are expected to grow by 28.35% in the coming year, from $2.61 to $3.35 per share.

IS GLOBANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GLOB)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Globant in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Globant stock.

IZEA WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:IZEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide last released its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year (($0.14) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for IZEA Worldwide are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to ($0.03) per share. IZEA Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IZEA WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IZEA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IZEA Worldwide in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” IZEA Worldwide stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IZEA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

