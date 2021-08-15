ARAMARK (NYSE:ARMK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark last posted its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business earned $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year (($2.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Aramark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to $1.87 per share. Aramark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARAMARK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARMK)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aramark in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Aramark stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ARMK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Aramark

GULF ISLAND FABRICATION (NASDAQ:GIFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication last posted its earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. Gulf Island Fabrication has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($3.39) diluted earnings per share). Gulf Island Fabrication has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

PANBELA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PBLA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Panbela Therapeutics has generated ($0.62) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Panbela Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.88) to ($0.84) per share. Panbela Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PANBELA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PBLA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Panbela Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Panbela Therapeutics stock.

Panbela Therapeutics

LMP AUTOMOTIVE (NASDAQ:LMPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.49. LMP Automotive has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($1.12) diluted earnings per share). LMP Automotive has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

