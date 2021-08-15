ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24 last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business earned $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. ON24 has generated $1.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. Earnings for ON24 are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.58) to ($1.39) per share. ON24 has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ON24 A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ONTF)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ON24 in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ON24 stock.

CENTRAIS ELETRI-S (NYSE:EBR.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EBR.B)

CENTRAIS ELETRI-S last issued its earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $666.65 million during the quarter. CENTRAIS ELETRI-S has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8.

FLOWERS FOODS (NYSE:FLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods last issued its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year ($1.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. Earnings for Flowers Foods are expected to grow by 4.39% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.19 per share. Flowers Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLOWERS FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FLO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flowers Foods in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Flowers Foods stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FLO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IEC ELECTRONICS (NASDAQ:IEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IEC)

IEC Electronics last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. IEC Electronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.1. IEC Electronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

