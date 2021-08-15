SEABRIDGE GOLD (NYSE:SA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Seabridge Gold has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year (($0.18) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Seabridge Gold are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.18) to ($0.22) per share. Seabridge Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEABRIDGE GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SA)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seabridge Gold in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Seabridge Gold stock.

Seabridge Gold

VROOM (NASDAQ:VRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom last announced its earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom has generated ($2.44) earnings per share over the last year (($1.87) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vroom are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.04) to ($1.84) per share. Vroom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VROOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRM)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vroom in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Vroom stock.

Vroom

RELAY THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:RLAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $1.62. Relay Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Relay Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.90) to ($1.88) per share. Relay Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RELAY THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RLAY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Relay Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Relay Therapeutics stock.

Relay Therapeutics

OPGEN (NASDAQ:OPGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen last released its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen has generated ($1.61) earnings per share over the last year (($1.73) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for OpGen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.75) to ($0.49) per share. OpGen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPGN)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OpGen in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” OpGen stock.

OpGen