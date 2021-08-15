SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SHLS)

IS SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SHLS)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shoals Technologies Group in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shoals Technologies Group stock.

SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:WISA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies last announced its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Summit Wireless Technologies has generated ($2.47) earnings per share over the last year (($1.94) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Summit Wireless Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.11) to ($0.59) per share. Summit Wireless Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WISA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Summit Wireless Technologies stock.

CONIFER (NASDAQ:CNFR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.26. The company earned $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. Conifer has generated ($0.83) earnings per share over the last year ($0.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.8. Earnings for Conifer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.05) to $0.12 per share. Conifer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONIFER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CNFR)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Conifer in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Conifer stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CNFR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ADVENT TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:ADN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies last released its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business earned $1 million during the quarter. Advent Technologies has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Advent Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to ($0.33) per share. Advent Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADVENT TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADN)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Advent Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Advent Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ADN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

