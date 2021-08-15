LARGO RESOURCES (NYSE:LGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Largo Resources has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year ($0.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.7. Earnings for Largo Resources are expected to grow by 107.84% in the coming year, from $0.51 to $1.06 per share. Largo Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LARGO RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LGO)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Largo Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Largo Resources stock.

Largo Resources

RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:RXRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $1.09. The business earned $2.56 million during the quarter. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.10) to ($1.20) per share.

IS RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RXRX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

AGILITI (NYSE:AGTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti last released its quarterly earnings results on May 18th, 2021. The reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.25 million for the quarter. Agiliti has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Agiliti are expected to grow by 20.93% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $1.04 per share. Agiliti has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGILITI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AGTI)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agiliti in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Agiliti stock.

Agiliti

LIFEWAY FOODS (NASDAQ:LWAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 17th, 2021. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN LIFEWAY FOODS? (NASDAQ:LWAY)

